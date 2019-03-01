Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General – on Libya

The Secretary-General welcomes the 27 February meeting in the United Arab Emirates, convened by his Special Representative for Libya, Ghassan Salamé, between the Prime Minister of Libya and President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord, Faiez Serraj, and the Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar. The Secretary-General commends both […]

