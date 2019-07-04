Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Libya

The Secretary-General is outraged by reports that at least 44 migrants and refugees, including women and children, have been killed and more than 130 injured following airstrikes at the Tajoura migrant detention centre, east of Tripoli. He condemns this horrendous incident in the strongest terms. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the […]

