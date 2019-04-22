Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Mali

The Secretary-General condemns this morning’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack against a MINUSMA convoy en route between Douentza and Boni, in the Mopti region. A peacekeeper from Egypt was killed and four were wounded. MINUSMA peacekeepers responded, killing an assailant and apprehending eight others. The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the […]

