Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Nigeria

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports that civilians have been executed, and others abducted, by an armed group in northern Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Nigeria. The Secretary-General recalls that […]

