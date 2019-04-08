Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Sudan

The Secretary-General is following closely the demonstrations in Sudan. He appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and avoid violence. He calls for full respect for human rights, including the freedom of assembly, the freedom of expression, and the release of detained protestors. He further calls on the Government of the Sudan to create […]

