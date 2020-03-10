Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Sudan

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today in Khartoum on the convoy of the Prime Minister of the Sudan, H.E. Abdalla Hamdok. The Secretary-General reiterates that such attacks are unacceptable and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable. The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and unwavering support of the United Nations to the Sudan. Read […]

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today in Khartoum on the convoy of the Prime Minister of the Su...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...