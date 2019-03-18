Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on flooding in Zimbabwe

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life, destruction of property and displacement of people due to the heavy rains and flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to people and Government of Zimbabwe. The United Nations expresses its solidarity with the Zimbabwe […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...