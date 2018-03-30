Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the end of the mandate of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL): The Secretary-General welcomes the successful conclusion of the mandate of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) on 30 March 2018. The Secretary-General congratulates the people and Government of Liberia for their determination […]

