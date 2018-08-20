Statement by International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang on Angola

Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement today: “We have received a letter from the Angolan authorities for IMF staff to initiate discussions on an economic program that could be supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). “The request follows an IMF staff mission visit in […]

