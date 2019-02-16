Statement by South Africa on Pulwama: South Africa condemns deadly attack in Kashmir

The South African Government condemns in the strongest terms the attack in Kashmir, killing around 40 security personnel and injuring many others in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian forces in this area for years. President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country’s deepest condolences […]

