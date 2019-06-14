Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Statement by USAID Acting Spokesperson Tom Babington on Monitoring Ebola in Uganda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Three cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Uganda, resulting in one death. This marks the first cases of the deadly disease outside of neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since the ongoing outbreak began in August 2018. USAID is monitoring the situation and will continue to work alongside partners to support the response […]

Three cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Uganda, resulting in one death. This marks the first cases of the deadly disease outside of neighboring D...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/06/2019

Tchad : des femmes formées pour réduire la vulnérabilité à l'extrémisme violent

Tchad : des femmes formées pour réduire la vulnérabilité à l'extrémisme violent

Tchad : 6,6 milliards FCFA de dettes payées à la société cotonnière Tchad : 6,6 milliards FCFA de dettes payées à la société cotonnière 12/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des policiers suspendus pour faciliter la délivrance des passeports, CNI et visas

13/06/2019

Tchad : une entreprise veut créer 6000 emplois et former 5000 étudiants

13/06/2019

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 13 juin 2019

13/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Abéché, les inondations s’installent dans les quartiers
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 31/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

France - Admission au séjour : le juge administratif plus clément que la préfecture

Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif Communauté de vie effective entre les époux : l’appréciation plus souple du juge administratif 29/05/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 10/06/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

Tchad : "Masra n’est pas le seul à qui on a « empêché » de s’engager à la tête d’un parti"

Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers Province du Lac : coup dur pour dix chefs de canton Boudouma et leurs goumiers 05/06/2019 - Info Alwihda