Statement by USAID Acting Spokesperson Tom Babington on Monitoring Ebola in Uganda

Three cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Uganda, resulting in one death. This marks the first cases of the deadly disease outside of neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since the ongoing outbreak began in August 2018. USAID is monitoring the situation and will continue to work alongside partners to support the response […]

