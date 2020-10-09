Statement by the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson on the outcome of the second round of consultations for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, wishes to congratulate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria on her selection, together with Yoo Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea, to the third and final round of consultations to select the next Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The Chairperson also wishes to commend […]

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, wishes to congratulate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...