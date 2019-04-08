Alwihda Info
Statement by the Special representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame condemns the aerial attack today by LNA aircraft against Meitiga airport, the capital’s only functioning airport that is available for civilian use. As such, this attack constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law which prohibits attacks against […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



