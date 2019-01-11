Statement by the Spokesperson on the ongoing protests in Sudan

The response by the government of Sudan to the continuing protests in various parts of the country such as the use of force by security forces against civilians – including the use of live ammunition – has led to further casualties over the last few days. Furthermore, teargas has been reportedly used against medical personnel […]

