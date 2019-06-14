Statement from Harriett Baldwin on Ebola in Uganda

Responding to the confirmation of Ebola cases in Uganda, International Development Minister and Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said: “It is devastating to hear that cases of Ebola have now been confirmed in Uganda and tragically a child has lost their life”. “The UK government has been the leading donor for Ebola preparedness in Uganda, […]
Responding to the confirmation of Ebola cases in Uganda, International Development Minister and Minister for Africa, Harrie...
Responding to the confirmation of Ebola cases in Uganda, International Development Minister and Minister for Africa, Harrie...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...