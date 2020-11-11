Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the situation in Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with concern the escalation of military confrontation in Ethiopia. The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union’s firm attachment to the constitutional order, territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to ensure stability in the country and in the […]

