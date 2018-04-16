Alwihda Info
Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Syria


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Syria: The African Union is following with concern the ongoing developments regarding Syria. The African Union strongly condemns any use of chemical and other weapons prohibited under international law. The African Union, which is strongly committed to multilateralism, underlines that any response to such acts […]

