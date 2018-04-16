Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Syria: The African Union is following with concern the ongoing developments regarding Syria. The African Union strongly condemns any use of chemical and other weapons prohibited under international law. The African Union, which is strongly committed to multilateralism, underlines that any response to such acts […]

Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Syria: The African Union is following with conce...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...