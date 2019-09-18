Alwihda Info
Statement of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General David Shearer Briefing to the Security Council on South Sudan, 18 September 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Just six days ago, we marked the first anniversary of the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan. At the official ceremony last year, I witnessed much jubilation and hope that the agreement signaled an end to war and the beginning of a new era of peace. The citizens […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...