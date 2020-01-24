Statement on behalf of independent World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont

By Sir Bill Beaumont Having consulted with my union and region colleagues and my family, I can confirm that I will be seeking re-election as World Rugby ([World.Rugby](http://www.World.Rugby)) Chairman at the Council meeting in May. I will be standing with Fédération Française de Rugby President Bernard Laporte as my candidate for Vice-Chairman. Bernard is a […]

By Sir Bill Beaumont Having consulted with my union and region colleagues and my family, I can confirm that I will be seeking r...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...