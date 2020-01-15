Statement on the Anniversary of Dusit Attack

The United States remembers and commemorates with all Kenyans the 21 lives lost and those injured one year ago in the horrific terrorist attack on the Dusit2D Hotel complex in Nairobi. We again commend the speed and courage of the response by the Kenyan security services who rescued hundreds of innocent civilians and ended the […]

