Statement on the death of a World Health Organization (WHO) team member in Somalia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed and condemns in the strongest terms the killing of Mariam Abdullahi Mohamed, a dedicated frontline worker in the WHO Somalia team, who was shot in Mogadishu on 1 May 2018. All WHO staff and the wider humanitarian community in Somalia are shocked and saddened by the news of […]

