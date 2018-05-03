Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Statement on the death of a World Health Organization (WHO) team member in Somalia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed and condemns in the strongest terms the killing of Mariam Abdullahi Mohamed, a dedicated frontline worker in the WHO Somalia team, who was shot in Mogadishu on 1 May 2018. All WHO staff and the wider humanitarian community in Somalia are shocked and saddened by the news of […]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed and condemns in the strongest terms the killing of Mariam Abdullahi Mohamed, a dedicated frontline worker in the W...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/05/2018

Tchad : la Banque mondiale octroie 41 millions $ pour favoriser l’adoption de nouvelles technologies agricoles et augmenter la productivité

Tchad : la Banque mondiale octroie 41 millions $ pour favoriser l’adoption de nouvelles technologies agricoles et augmenter la productivité

Tchad : démantèlement progressif des barrières intérieures de contrôle Tchad : démantèlement progressif des barrières intérieures de contrôle 01/05/2018

Populaires

Tchad : La nouvelle constitution promulguée ce vendredi en direct

03/05/2018

Tchad : le processus de mise en oeuvre de la nouvelle constitution

03/05/2018

Tchad : 1er mai, les recommandations des travailleurs pour la bonne gouvernance

03/05/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/04/2018 - Aliou TALL

Un nouveau Ku Klux Klan traque les migrants africains dans les Hautes-Alpes françaises

Un nouveau Ku Klux Klan traque les migrants africains dans les Hautes-Alpes françaises

Droit vers le bonheur et la réussite Droit vers le bonheur et la réussite 18/04/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 02/05/2018 - Aliou TALL

Affaire Bolloré : vache logorrhée ou vache dorée ?

Affaire Bolloré : vache logorrhée ou vache dorée ?

France : La loi asile et immigration, vers un durcissement des mesures d’éloignement France : La loi asile et immigration, vers un durcissement des mesures d’éloignement 26/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 24/04/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Lettre ouverte à Monsieur Gérard COLLOMB, Ministre de l’Intérieur - Accueil des étrangers en préfecture : l’impasse !

Lettre ouverte à Monsieur Gérard COLLOMB, Ministre de l’Intérieur - Accueil des étrangers en préfecture : l’impasse !

Page d'histoire : la résistance ouadaienne face à la conquête coloniale française Page d'histoire : la résistance ouadaienne face à la conquête coloniale française 20/04/2018 - GARONDE DJARMA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.