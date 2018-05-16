Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

‘Structural transformation (ST) with a focus on Employment (E), Production (P) and Society (S) (STEPS)’: Econo mic Commission for Africa launches new generation of reports, with focus on structural transformation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has launched a new generation of reports focusing on African countries’ progress on structural transformation today, on the occasion of of the 51st ECA Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. Building on the ECA Country Profiles, the ‘Structural transformation […]

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has launched a new generation of reports focusing on African countri...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/05/2018

Après le PND, le Tchad tente de mobiliser les ressources

Après le PND, le Tchad tente de mobiliser les ressources

Tchad : nominations au cabinet civil de la Présidence Tchad : nominations au cabinet civil de la Présidence 11/05/2018

Populaires

Tchad : une association prête à relever les défis socio-économiques du département de Mourtcha

15/05/2018

Tchad : l’AJPDAR plaide pour le respect scrupuleux de la prestation de serment

15/05/2018

Bain de sang à Gaza pour l'inauguration de l'ambassade américaine à Jérusalem

15/05/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Centrafrique : violences au quartier PK5 de Bangui
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/05/2018 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Jean Marie Michel Mokoko : une implication dans la tentative de coup d'Etat avérée

Jean Marie Michel Mokoko : une implication dans la tentative de coup d'Etat avérée

L'immaturité en politique L'immaturité en politique 10/05/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 14/05/2018 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Épiscopat du Congo : une veste politique sur la soutane !

Épiscopat du Congo : une veste politique sur la soutane !

Devant un refus de visa, que doit-on faire ? Devant un refus de visa, que doit-on faire ? 13/05/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.