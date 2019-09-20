Successful Digital Women Entrepreneurs at UN Assembly

Five successful women entrepreneurs who have broken new digital ground and created wealth and employment in various developing countries will be unveiled on the margins of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York next week. They will join world leaders as they review the progress made in the implementation of the […]

Five successful women entrepreneurs who have broken new digital ground and created wealth and employment in various developing countries will be unveiled on t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...