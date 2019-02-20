Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Sudan: 30 women detained in inhumane conditions following involvement in protests


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) and FIDH are deeply concerned about the safety of 30 women detained without access to lawyers or family members by the Sudanese National Security Intelligence Services (NISS) in Omdurman women’s prison. The detainees were targeted for their participation or suspected involvement in the ongoing protests calling […]

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) and FIDH are deeply concerned about the safety of 30 women det...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/02/2019

Agriculture : l'Angola veut apporter son expertise au Tchad

Agriculture : l'Angola veut apporter son expertise au Tchad

Tchad : des militaires dans le viseur de la justice après une vidéo accablante Tchad : des militaires dans le viseur de la justice après une vidéo accablante 20/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un attentat déjoué à N'Djamena ?

20/02/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère des Infrastructures

20/02/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Administration du territoire

20/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 15 malfrats arrêtés par la police à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Il est venu, il a chanté

Il est venu, il a chanté

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 17/02/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info 15/02/2019 - Info Alwihda