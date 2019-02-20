Sudan: 30 women detained in inhumane conditions following involvement in protests

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) and FIDH are deeply concerned about the safety of 30 women detained without access to lawyers or family members by the Sudanese National Security Intelligence Services (NISS) in Omdurman women’s prison. The detainees were targeted for their participation or suspected involvement in the ongoing protests calling […]

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) and FIDH are deeply concerned about the safety of 30 women det...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...