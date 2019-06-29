Sudan: Authorities must guarantee protestors’ safety

Ahead of the nationwide protests planned for 30 June to mark 30 years since former President Omar al-Bashir’s seized power through a military coup, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Kumi Naidoo said: “The horrific unprovoked use of lethal and unnecessary force against peaceful protestors as witnessed on 3 June must not be repeated this Sunday, or […]

Ahead of the nationwide protests planned for 30 June to mark 30 years since former President Omar al-Bashir’s seized power through ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...