Sudan: End Fighting, Open Humanitarian Access in Jebel Marra, Darfur

The United States is deeply concerned by the recent fighting in Darfur’s Jebel Marra region. There are credible reports that villages were targeted for attack during clashes between the Government of Sudan (GoS) forces and the Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW), resulting in thousands of newly displaced civilians. We call on all sides – the […]

