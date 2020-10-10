Sudan: Floods in Sudan put more than 10 million people at risk of water-borne diseases

HIGHLIGHTS – Rains started to subside and flood waters are receding in Sudan, after months of heavy rainfall that left more than 875,000 people affected by unprecedented flooding. – Over 10 million people are now at risk of contracting water-borne diseases and 4.5 million are exposed to vector-borne diseases, a 100 per cent more than […]

HIGHLIGHTS – Rains started to subside and flood waters are receding in Sudan, after months of heavy rainfall that left more than 875,0...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...