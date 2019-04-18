Sudan: Former president Omar Al-Bashir must be tried by International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes

Responding to news that former Sudan president Omar Al-Bashir is being detained in Kober prison in Khartoum, Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, said: “Omar Al-Bashir stands accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide, and must be immediately handed over to the International Criminal Court […]

Responding to news that former Sudan president Omar Al-Bashir is being detained in Kober prison in Khartoum, Joan Nyanyuki...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...