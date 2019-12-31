Sudan National Day

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer best wishes to the people of Sudan as you celebrate your National Day on January 1. On the 64th anniversary of your national independence, we congratulate Sudan on your heroic efforts to form a responsive and democratic government […]

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer best wishes to the people of Sudan as you celebrate your National...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...