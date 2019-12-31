Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Sudan National Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer best wishes to the people of Sudan as you celebrate your National Day on January 1. On the 64th anniversary of your national independence, we congratulate Sudan on your heroic efforts to form a responsive and democratic government […]

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer best wishes to the people of Sudan as you celebrate your National...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/12/2019

Tchad : le syndicat des enseignants lance un préavis de grève

Tchad : le syndicat des enseignants lance un préavis de grève

Le ministre tchadien de la défense en mission au Mali Le ministre tchadien de la défense en mission au Mali 31/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : Béral ne s'excusera pas pour le livre polémique qu'il a coécrit, il explique pourquoi

30/12/2019

Le ministre tchadien de la défense en mission au Mali

31/12/2019

Tchad : le syndicat des enseignants lance un préavis de grève

31/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les albinos demandent une meilleure considération de l'État
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra