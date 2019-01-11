Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Sudan: Security officers pursue injured protestors into hospital


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Sudanese security officers last night entered a hospital and fired live bullets and teargas horrifying patients and hospital staff as they pursued people seeking treatment after they sustained gunshot injuries during protests earlier in the day in Omdurman, on the outskirts of Khartoum. The security officers opened fire in the hospital court yard and then […]

Sudanese security officers last night entered a hospital and fired live bullets and teargas horrifying patients and hospital staff...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



