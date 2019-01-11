Sudan: Security officers pursue injured protestors into hospital

Sudanese security officers last night entered a hospital and fired live bullets and teargas horrifying patients and hospital staff as they pursued people seeking treatment after they sustained gunshot injuries during protests earlier in the day in Omdurman, on the outskirts of Khartoum. The security officers opened fire in the hospital court yard and then […]

