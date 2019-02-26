Sudan: State of emergency intensifies brutal government crackdown on protests

The Sudanese authorities must end measures taken under the state of emergency to violently crush dissent amid ongoing nationwide protests in the country, Amnesty International said. Following the declaration of a state of emergency on Friday, the government has deployed large numbers of security forces – including the army – to target protesters. Thousands of […]

The Sudanese authorities must end measures taken under the state of emergency to violently crush dissent amid ongoing nationwi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...