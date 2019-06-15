Sudan: Top UN official demands cessation of violence and rape against civilians by security forces

Following recent reports of attacks and rape by security forces and paramilitaries against the pro-democracy protesters in Sudan who have been holding a sit-in outside army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, the United Nations Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, [expressed](https://www.un.org/sexualviolenceinconflict/press-release/un-special-representative-pramila-patten-expresses-grave-concern-over-alleged-acts-of-sexual-violence-against-civilians-in-sudan...
