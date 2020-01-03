Sudan: West Darfur clashes displace thousands

An estimated 30,000 people have been displaced in Sudan’s West Darfur State following intercommunal clashes earlier this week in several villages, according to the Sudanese Government. Humanitarian partners are working to verify the displacement figures. The displaced have sought refuge in and around El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur State. There have also reportedly […]

