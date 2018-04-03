Sudan accedes to the New York Convention

Sudan has deposited its instrument of accession to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, commonly known as the New York Convention. With its accession, Sudan becomes the 159th State party to the Convention. The New York Convention is widely recognized as a foundation instrument of international arbitration. It requires courts […]

