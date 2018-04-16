Sudan should charge or release remaining 248 individuals in prolonged detention – African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS)

On 10 April 2018, about four days to the scheduled visit of the UN Independent Expert on Sudan, President Omer Hassan Al-Bashir issued a presidential decree ordering for the release of all political detainees. Following the announcement, individuals detained during the January/February 2018 anti-austerity protests were released from custody after spending 84 days in detention, […]
On 10 April 2018, about four days to the scheduled visit of the UN Independent Expert on Sudan, President Om...
On 10 April 2018, about four days to the scheduled visit of the UN Independent Expert on Sudan, President Om...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...