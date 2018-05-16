Switzerland raises concerns ahead of Burundi’s constitutional referendum on 17 May 2018

Switzerland expresses its concerns ahead of the constitutional referendum in Burundi scheduled for 17 May and calls on all parties to resume dialogue in the spirit of the Arusha Accords. The constitutional referendum, which is scheduled to take place on 17 May 2018, is being carried out in a climate of intimidation and political tension, […]

