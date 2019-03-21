Tanzania: A long-standing issue, with potential for change

What if HIV were just a virus, and not also a taboo? This week in Tanzania, religious leaders gathered to address stigma and discrimination related to HIV. Convened as part of the PEPFAR-UNAIDS FBOs Initiative on 18-21 March, the interfaith consultation was facilitated by the World Council of Churches-Ecumenical HIV and AIDS Initiatives and Advocacy. […]

