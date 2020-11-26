Tanzania: African Development Bank approves $120 million loan to build Malagarasi Hydropower Project

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) have approved a $120 million loan to fund the construction of a 50 MW hydropower plant in Western Tanzania that will provide reliable renewable energy to households, schools, clinics and small and medium-sized enterprises in the Kigoma Region. The Malagarasi Hydropower project has several components: […]

