Tanzania: Economic Speed Phenomenal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Tanzania is amongst the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies at the rate of 6.8 per cent, reveals the new 2020 African Economic Outlook report. Other five African countries are Rwanda at 8.7 per cent, Ethiopia 7.4 per cent, Côte d’Ivoire 7.4 per cent, Ghana 7.1 per cent, and Benin 6.7 per cent. East Africa maintained its […]

