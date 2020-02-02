Tanzania: Economic Speed Phenomenal

Tanzania is amongst the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies at the rate of 6.8 per cent, reveals the new 2020 African Economic Outlook report. Other five African countries are Rwanda at 8.7 per cent, Ethiopia 7.4 per cent, Côte d’Ivoire 7.4 per cent, Ghana 7.1 per cent, and Benin 6.7 per cent. East Africa maintained its […]

