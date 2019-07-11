Tanzania: Justice must be done for death of journalist Azory Gwanda

Following the disclosure by Tanzanian Foreign Minister Paramagamba Kabudi that investigative journalist Azory Gwanda, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances in November 2017, is dead, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Joan Nyanyuki said: “It is very sad and extremely shocking that Gwanda is dead. But now that a […]

