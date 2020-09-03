Team Europe: Germany and European Union jointly support African Union’s response to COVID-19

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) received additional 500,000 COVID-19 test kits from the German Government through the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). As part of the EU’s global coronavirus response, the test kits were delivered by an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight in August. The shipment is […]

