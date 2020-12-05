Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Team Qhubeka – u23 UCI Continental feeder team


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Décembre 2020


Team Qhubeka is the continuation of the NTT Continental Cycling Team, one of the most successful u23 development programs in world cycling, and the only with a core focus on developing u23 talent from Africa. The 2020 season was an extremely difficult year for the u23 category, as Covid-19 massively disrupted the race calendar. There […]

