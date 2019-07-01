Telecoming will exclusively distribute the digital contents of Real Madrid through mobile operators in Africa

The alliance means the arrival in Africa of the official Real Madrid mobile offer; The famous Spanish club chooses a partner with extensive experience in technologies to distribute and monetize digital content in the African mobile environment. Telecoming (www.Telecoming.com), the European technology company specialized in digital services monetization, has signed an agreement with Real Madrid […]

The alliance means the arrival in Africa of the official Real Madrid mobile offer; The famo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...