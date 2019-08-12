Telephonic Press Briefing on the launch of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation with David Bohigian, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC)

EVENT: Please join us on August 13, 2019 for a telephonic press conference with David Bohigian, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC). Mr. Bohigian will discuss the upcoming launch of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), a new, modernized development finance agency that brings together the capabilities […]

EVENT: Please join us on August 13, 2019 for a telephonic press conference with David Bohigian, Ac...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...