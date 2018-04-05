Telephonic Press Briefing with USAID Bureau of Food Security Official Regina Eddy on U.S. efforts to combat Fall Armyworm in Africa

Please join us Tuesday, April 10 at 02:45PM for a telephonic press conference with Regina Eddy, who will discuss Fall Armyworm and its impact on the African continent. Ms. Eddy will also speak about how the United States Government is working with global partners, including private sector partners, to help affected countries respond to this […]

Please join us Tuesday, April 10 at 02:45PM for a telephonic press conference with Regina Eddy, who will discuss Fall Armyworm and its impact on ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...