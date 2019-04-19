Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Temenos, provider of the world’s #1 banking software, named one of the best workplaces in the UAE


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the banking software company, has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Temenos has been cited as the 12th best company to work for in the country, putting it in the top 5% of companies in the UAE, following independent analysis conducted […]

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com), the banking software company, has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Temen...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/04/2019

Tchad : nominations à l'état-major général des armées

Tchad : nominations à l'état-major général des armées

Tchad : le RAPCLO condamne les attaques terroristes de Boko Haram Tchad : le RAPCLO condamne les attaques terroristes de Boko Haram 17/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 18 avril 2019

18/04/2019

Conflits fonciers : Déby demande l'implication de la justice pour éviter l'anarchie

18/04/2019

Tchad : le Gouvernement veut réformer le système d'état civil

18/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90