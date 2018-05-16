Tension grips Burundi after deadly attack and as referendum approaches – Zeid

Highlighting the rising tension following a recent deadly attack on a village in Burundi that left 26 civilians dead, UN Human Rights Chief Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein on Tuesday expressed concern about a possible upsurge in violence during the run-up to Thursday’s controversial constitutional referendum. Ten women and 11 children were among the victims of […]

Highlighting the rising tension following a recent deadly attack on a village in Burundi that left 26 civilians dead, UN Human Rights C...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...