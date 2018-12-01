The 11th Investment Focus Group Meeting on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Investment Policy Framework

The 11th Investment Focus Group Meeting on the SADC Investment Policy Framework took place in Lusaka on 19th of November. Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Zambia, attended its session 1 “Update to the NEPAD-OECD Sustainable Investment Programme for Africa.” In his speech Ambassador Sobashima introduced that this year Japan has […]

