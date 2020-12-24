Alwihda Info
The African Development Bank and the Green Growth Knowledge Platform (GGKP) Join Forces to Mainstream Natural Capital in Development Finance


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Décembre 2020


The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) and the Green Growth Knowledge Platform (GGKP) have been awarded a two-year, CHF 241,875 ($273,439) grant from the MAVA Foundation to mainstream natural capital in development finance in Africa. MAVA, a philanthropic foundation, promotes the conservation of biodiversity and advocates for sustainable economies in the Mediterranean, West Africa and… Read […]

