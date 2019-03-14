The African Development Bank pledges US$ 25 billion to climate finance for 2020-2025, doubling its commitments

Bank to launch ‘Green Baseload’ Facility to provide concessional finance to support reliable and affordable renewable energy baseload; “Desert to Power” initiative enters implementation stage with Yeleen Project in Burkina Faso. The African Development Bank ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) will double its climate finance commitments for the period 2020-2025, the Bank’s President announced… Read more on https://afdb.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-african-development-bank-pledges-us-25-billio...
